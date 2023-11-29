LIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: Cholito segna, ma la riprende Rodrygo

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Napoli al minuto 9 va in vantaggio col gol del Cholito dopo una bela azione della squadra di mister Mazzarri. Dopo pochi secondi la riprende Rodrygo con un bel gol.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: fischio d’inizio e prima palla per gli azzurri
Articolo successivoLIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: Real in vantaggio con Bellingham

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE