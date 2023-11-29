LIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: Real in vantaggio con Bellingham

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Real Madrid passa in vantaggio al minuto 21 con il gol di Bellingham, tutto da rifare per il Napoli di Mazzarri.

