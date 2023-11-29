LIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: fischio d’inizio e prima palla per gli azzurri

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

L’arbitro dà il via al primo tempo del match di Champions League Real Madrid- Napoli col primo possesso per gli azzurri. Si prospetta una partita intensa e tattica al Bernabeu.

Articolo precedenteCannavaro: “Garcia? Non aveva un bel rapporto con i calciatori”
Articolo successivoLIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: Cholito segna, ma la riprende Rodrygo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE