Transfermarkt – La Top 11 della Serie A per valore. Presente un calciatore del Napoli

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Il sito Transfermarkt, specializzato nella valutazione di mercarto dei calciatori, ha stilato la Top 11 dei calciatori della serie A per valore di mercato. È presente un solo calciatore del Napoli, ovvero Victor Osimhen, valutato 50 milioni.

