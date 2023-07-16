Dalla Francia – Un obiettivo del Napoli interessa in Arabia Saudita

Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrice Hawkins, giornalista di Rmc Sport, Moussa Diaby è finito nel mirino degli arabi. L’Al-Nassr ha fatto un’offerta al Bayer Leverkusen di 38 milioni+5 di bonus. A breve è attesa la risposta del club tedesco.

