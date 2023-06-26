Sky – Lozano ha offerte da Arabia e Messico: la situazione dell’esterno

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come riportato da Sky Sport, per Hirving Lozano ci sono offerte da Messico e Arabia Saudita. Bisogna decidere solo la cifra definitiva per cui il messicano lascerà Napoli. L’avventura partenopea per l’esterno d’attacco è ormai ai titoli di coda.

