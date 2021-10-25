SOCIAL – Il Napoli ricorda Maradona: “Undici mesi che ci manchi, Diego”

Gaetano Formisano
Il profilo Twitter sudamericano del Napoli ha pubblicato una foto in ricordo di Diego Maradona, scomparso esattamente 11 mesi fa.

La foto ritrae Maradona in maglia azzurra, e la descrizione recita: “Undici mesi che ci manchi, Diego”.

