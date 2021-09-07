Chiariello su Napoli-Benevento: “Partita che non conta nulla. Reazioni esagerate alla sconfitta”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Umberto Chiariello, giornalista di Canale 21, ha analizzato tramite Twitter la sonora sconfitta subíta dal Napoli in casa contro il Benevento, per 1-5, mostrandosi ottimista nonostante la batosta:

