Direttore Spallanzani: “De Rossi sta bene, nei prossimi giorni potrà finalmente tornare a casa”

Il direttore dello Spallanzani ha parlato ai microfoni di GR Parlamento della situazione legata alla positività di Daniele De Rossi.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“Sta bene, nei prossimi giorni tornerà a casa. Il virus è stato preso in tempo”.

