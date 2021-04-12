Direttore Spallanzani: “De Rossi sta bene, nei prossimi giorni potrà finalmente tornare a casa”

Il direttore dello Spallanzani ha parlato ai microfoni di GR Parlamento della situazione legata alla positività di Daniele De Rossi.
Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:
“Sta bene, nei prossimi giorni tornerà a casa. Il virus è stato preso in tempo”.
