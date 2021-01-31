Ounas-Crotone, l’ex Napoli riflette

Scritto da:
Nunzio Mariconda
-

Adam Ounas, ex attaccante azzurro, sta riflettendo se approdare o no in prestito in Calabria. Attualmente è in prestito al Cagliari, e l’affare è nelle sue mani. Il tutto dipende dalla sua volontà, i rossoblu aspettano.

