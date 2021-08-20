RKK – Zanoli non va da nessuna parte!

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riportato da “Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli” il giovane terzino del Napoli, Alessandro Zanoli, è stato tolto dal mercato sotto richiesta di Luciano Spalletti che sembra voglia dargli molto spazio per la prossima e imminente stagione.

