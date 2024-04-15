Zoff: “Consiglio a Meret di continuare il suo percorso a Napoli”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Dino Zoff ha parlato ai microfoni di KissNapoli.it

Ecco le sue parole su Meret: “Consiglio vivamente a Meret di rimanere a Napoli per proseguire la sua carriera. Credo che non sia il caso di mettersi a trovare un altro club per lui”.

Articolo precedenteSerie A: Fiorentina Genoa finisce 1-1 al Franchi
Articolo successivoCaressa su Manna: “Con il suo addio Allegri si sente isolato.”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE