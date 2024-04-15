Serie A: Fiorentina Genoa finisce 1-1 al Franchi

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Il match all’Artemio Franchi tra Fiorentina e Genoa è finito 1-1.

A timbrare il cartellino sono stati Ikonè per i viola e il solito Gudmundsson per gli ospiti.

Articolo precedenteDel Genio: “Serve una rivoluzione, il Napoli deve cambiare 7-8 titolari.”
Articolo successivoZoff: “Consiglio a Meret di continuare il suo percorso a Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE