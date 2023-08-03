Dal Brasile: il Napoli ha acquistato l’erede di Kim, cifre e dettagli

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta sul suo profilo Twitter Corinthians Noticias, il Napoli avrebbe acquistato il difensore brasiliano Murillo per circa 18 milioni di euro. Il calciatore raggiungerebbe gli azzurri e Garcia però, solo alla fine dell’anno solare.

