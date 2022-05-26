Cdm – Sirigu-Napoli, arrivano conferme e ci sono contatti tra le parti!

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno svela che tra il Napoli e Salvatore Sirigu ci sono già stati dei contatti: il portiere sardo verrebbe a Napoli (a parametro zero) nel caso in cui servisse un vice per l’eventuale titolare tra Ospina e Meret.

