Altro giorno di riposo per il Napoli: si ricomincia domani

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-

Gli azzurri dopo la gara contro la Fiorentina di Italiano, riprenderanno le sessioni di allenamento domani all’SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. In vista dell’importantissima gara di lunedì 18 aprile alle ore 19 contro la Roma.

Articolo precedenteSpalletti: “Nel club siamo numerosi ed ognuno ha i suoi meriti”
Articolo successivoKISS KISS – Il Napoli ha chiuso per questo giocatore, le ultime sui rinnovi

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE