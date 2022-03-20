Elmas raggiunge Iezzo a quota 119 presenze con la maglia del Napoli

Il centrocampista macedone, Elif Elmas, nonostante la giovane età, è salito a quota 119 presenze con la maglia del Napoli, raggiungengo Gennaro Iezzo al 118esimo posto nella classifica all time delle presenze, a poche presenze da Arek Milik.

