Sky – Sorpresa Allegri! Deciso l’attacco di questa sera contro l’Hellas

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sport Massimiliano Allegri avrebbe deciso l’attacco di questa sera contro l’Hellas Verona: Alvaro Morata va in campo con Dybala e Dusan Vlahovic!

Articolo precedenteSconcerti su Inzaghi: “Si sentiva sicuro, l’autolesionismo è la prima causa della sconfitta”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE