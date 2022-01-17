Fabian Ruiz commenta la vittoria: “Continuiamo a far punti”

Giuseppe Crescibene
Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz, centrocampista del Napoli, ha commentato la partita vinta contro il Bologna sui Social. Lo spagnolo si è reso protagonista di una grande prestazione sfiorando anche il gol. Di seguito il post:

