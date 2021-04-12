Delio Rossi: “La Roma? La Champions ormai è fuori portata. Attenzione alla Lazio”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

L’allenatore Delio Rossi ha parlato ha parlato ai microfoni di TMW della corsa alla Champions.

“La Roma è fuori dalla corsa alla Champions, ormai la corsa non la fai da solo. Attenzione però alla Lazio che pian piano si sta riprendendo”.

