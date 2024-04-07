Si sblocca la partita! Monza in vantaggio all’U-Power Stadium

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Al nono minuto di gioco il Monza trova il goal del vantaggio con Milan Djuric, su assist dell’ex Napoli, Alessio Zerbin.

