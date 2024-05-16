Di Marzio anticipa due assenza nel Napoli: Osimhen e Zielinski saltano la Fiorentina

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

Gianluca di Marzio su X ha annunciato l’assenza di Osimhen e Zielinski contro la viola. Il nigeriano si è fermato nella rifinitura.

Questo il tweet:

Articolo precedenteCorSera – Conte magnifica ossessione, ma occhio anche a Gasperini e Pioli. Le ultime
Articolo successivoIl Mattino – Osimhen out con la Fiorentina, il possibile sostituto

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE