Dopo 35′ è ancora 1-0 tra Monza e Napoli! Possibile rigore non concesso agli azzurri

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

All’U-Power Stadium il Monza di Raffaele Palladino è in vantaggio dopo 35 minuti di gioco. Ma secondo Marelli di DAZN manca un rigore per il Napoli per fallo su Ngonge.

Articolo precedenteSi sblocca la partita! Monza in vantaggio all’U-Power Stadium
Articolo successivoFine primo tempo: 1-0 il punteggio tra Monza e Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE