    Juan Jesus a Dazn: “Dobbiamo far girare palla più velocemente per trovare il gol”

    Salvatore Moriello
    Juan Jesus, giocatore del Napoli, ha parlato a Dazn nell’intervallo tra Napoli e Verona. Queste le sue parole: “Dobbiamo muovere palla più veloce perché loro sono chiusi. Per trovare il gol dobbiamo essere più rapidi a far circolare il pallone”.

