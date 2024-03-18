Il Mattino: il Napoli vuole blindare Kvaratskhelia, proposto il nuovo contratto

Davide Quagliozzi
Secondo quanto riportato da Il Mattino Il Napoli è pronto a blindare Kvaratskhelia fino al 2029 con un contratto da 4 milioni di euro a stagione ma per. adesso non c’è nessuna maxi offerta nei suoi confronti.

