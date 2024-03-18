Riscatto di Traore, il Napoli chiede uno sconto al Bournemouth

Davide Quagliozzi
Secondo quanto riportato da Il Mattino, Il Napoli vorrebbe trattenere Traore per la prossima stagione e per il futuro ma gli azzurri vorrebbero uno sconto da parte del Bournemouth rispetto ai 18 milioni pattuiti a gennaio.

