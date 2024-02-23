Serie A – Bologna-Verona, primo tempo. Decide Fabbian per i padroni di casa

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Finisce con il risultato di 1-0 per i padroni di casa il primo tempo tra Bologna e Verona. Decide il gol di Fabbian al 27′ su assist di Orsolini.

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – Napoli-Juventus, dal 26 febbraio inizia la vendita dei biglietti!
Articolo successivoCucci: “I giocatori amavano Sarri, mentre con Garcia…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE