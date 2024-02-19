Il Roma, Scotto: Calzona in arrivo ma incognita su Hamsik, entro stasera l’annuncio, mentre Sinatti…”

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
FEBRUARY 2024, Francesco Calzona, fonte foto Getty Images, www.goal.com

Giovanni Scotto, giornalista del Il Roma, ha pubblicato su Twitter la situazione del nuovo allenatore del Napoli.

