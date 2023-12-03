Napoli-Inter: Calhanoglu porta avanti i nerazzurri

Napoli-Inter: Calhanoglu porta avanti i nerazzurri

Al minuto 44 Hakan Calhanoglu porta avanti i nerazzurri nel big match del ‘Maradona’, azione partita con un cross dalla sinistra di Thuram, Barella aggiusta il pallone per il turco fuori dall’area di rigore per il gol dello 0-1.

