Napoli-Inter: Barella raddoppia per i nerazzurri

Al 62 arriva il raddoppio dell’Inter con Barella, pallone perso dal Napoli con Lautaro che mette in mezzo e il centrocampista sardo si inserisce con un piccolo slalom e batte Meret.

