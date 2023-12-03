Napoli-Inter: i nerazzurri calano il tris

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Napoli-Inter: i nerazzurri calano il tris

E’ arrivato il terzo gol dell’Inter, firmato da Thuram. L’assist dalla destra di Cuadrado, cross rasoterra e il numero nove nerazzurro ha dovuto solo spingere il pallone in porta.

