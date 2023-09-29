De Canio: “Il Napoli va a Lecce per portare a casa i tre punti”

De Canio, ex allenatore, è intervenuto su Vikonos web Radio/Tv. Queste le sue parole sul Napoli: “Il Napoli va a Lecce per vincere: tutti vogliono battere i Campioni d’Italia e bisogna esserne consapevoli. Il Lecce è ben organizzato, sarà una gara molto difficile”.

