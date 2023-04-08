Milan, Giroud punta alla Champions: “Torneremo più forti mercoledì”

Salvatore Moriello
Giroud

Giroud, attaccante del Milan, ha commentato sul suo account Instagram il deludente pareggio maturato contro l’Empoli ieri sera. Questo il suo tweet: “Non il risultato che volevamo. Torneremo più forti mercoledì. Grazie per il vostro supporto”.

