Napoli Primavera, solo un pari con l’Atalanta nello scontro salvezza

Salvatore Moriello
Napoli Primavera. Solo un pari per gli uomini di Frustalupi nel match salvezza contro l’Atalanta. Gli azzurri restano al terzultimo posto in classifica a 28 punti, a tre lunghezze di distanza proprio dall’Atalanta (31 pt)

