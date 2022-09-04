FOTO: Kvaratskhelia si gode il Basket con alle spalle una magica Napoli!

Scritto da:
Francesco Varriale
-

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia dopo il gol stupendo siglato contro la Lazio si gode un meritato momento di relax a Napoli.

Ecco lo scatto dal web:

Articolo precedenteRangers-Napoli biglietti già disponibili da domani, i dettagli
Articolo successivoCdS: La coincidenza che fa ben sperare i tifosi sul match dell’Olimpico

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE