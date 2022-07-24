SSC Napoli on Instagram: “Thanks Dries”, il messaggio all’attaccante

Scritto da:
Maria Pia Russo
-
NAPLES, ITALY - MARCH 2022, Dries Mertens, Facebook

La SSC Napoli, tramite suo profilo ufficiale Instagram, ha salutato Dries Mertens.

Questo il post:

Articolo precedenteCdS – Carnevali: “Raspadori è il nostro giovane vecchio, è tra i migliori…”
Articolo successivoIl Mattino – ADL: “L’obiettivo è rendere felici i tifosi, insieme ci divertiremo…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE