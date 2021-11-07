Fabian Ruiz: “Non è il risultato che volevamo, però lavoreremo per tornare al meglio”

Fabian Ruiz

“Non è il risultato che volevamo, però lavoreremo per tornare al meglio e ancora più forti dopo la sosta”

Con questo post su Twitter, Fabian Ruiz ha voluto commentare il pareggio per 1-1 contro il Verona di quest’oggi. Qui il post:

