De Laurentiis sarà al fianco della squadra: partirà per Leicester

Fabio Prezioso
Aurelio De Laurentiis sarà in Inghilterra al fianco della squadra. Il patron del Napoli, secondo Il Corriere dello Sport, partirà insieme alla squadra e allo staff tecnico nel pomeriggio di oggi per Leicester.

