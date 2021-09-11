LIVE – Juventus, prima sostituzione per Allegri: dentro De Ligt

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-

Primo cambio per Massimiliano Allegri: fuori Luca Pellegrini, non in ottime condizioni, dentro il centrale olandese De Ligt.

