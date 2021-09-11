LIVE – Secondo cambio per il Napoli: esce Politano, dentro Lozano

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-

Al minuto 72 Spalletti sostituisce l’autore del gol Politano per il messicano Lozano. In contemporanea anche sostituzione per gli ospiti: fuori McKennie, dentro Ramsey.

