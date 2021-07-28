UFFICIALE – Zerbin ceduto in Serie B: i dettagli

Vincenzo Ercolano
Alessio Zerbin, attaccante del Napoli, è stato ceduto al Frosinone in prestito. Ad annunciarlo lo stesso club laziale attraverso un comunicato ufficiale. Nuova avventura, dunque, per il classe ’99, questa volta in Serie B.

