SSC Napoli: “Partecipiamo al dolore della famiglia De Rienzo”

Roberto Mattia
La SSC Napoli partecipa al dolore della famiglia De Rienzo per la scomparsa di Libero”. Questo il post del club azzurro pochi minuti dopo la notizia della scomparsa dell’attore 44enne napoletano stroncato a Roma da un infarto. 

