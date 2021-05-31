Candreva in visita ai Quartieri Spagnoli

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Bellissimo gesto dell’estero della Samp Antonio Candreva, che in giornata si è recato ai quartieri spagnoli per fare visita ai murale in onore di Diego Armando Maradona ormai simbolo della città. Qui il post:

