Sky- Andrea Pirlo può essere il sostituto di Ranieri alla Sampdoria

Scritto da:
Matteo Milvatti
-

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sport, la Sampdoria pensa ad Andrea Pirlo come sostituto di Ranieri. Il presidente blucerchiato Ferrero sarebbe infatti tentato a scommettere sull’ex-Juve per la panchina della sua squadra.

