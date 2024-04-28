Napoli-Roma, continuano le contestazioni dei tifosi partenopei: “Mercenari senza p**** siete voi”

Scritto da:
Antonio Scaduto
-

“Mercenari senza p**** siete voi” Così i tifosi partenopei ai inizio secondo tempo di Napoli-Roma. Clima di contestazione pesante.

