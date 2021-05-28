Pirlo: “Si è conclusa la mia stagione da allenatore della Juventus, se dovessi tornare indietro…”

Pasquale Caldarelli
Andrea Pirlo è stato ufficialmente esonerato da Andrea Agnelli. Il saluto ai tifosi juventini arriva tramite un post su Instagram. Ecco quanto scritto sul profilo social.

