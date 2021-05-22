PRIMAVERA – Napoli-Salernitana, il parziale dopo il primo tempo

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Si conclude il primo tempo tra Napoli-Salernitana, match valevole per la ventunesima giornata del Campionato Primavera 2. Il punteggio al termine del primo tempo è di 2-0 per gli azzurrini.

