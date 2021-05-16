LIVE – Insigne porta in vantaggio il Napoli !

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Lorenzo Insigne trasforma dopo l’iniziale errore il calcio di rigore contro la Fiorentina, portando in vantaggio gli azzurri al Franchi. Il rigore è stato procurato da Rrahmani, il quale ha subito una vistosa trattenuta.

