Napoli, un nuovo difensore nella lista desideri

Giuseppe La Russa
Argentina's River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against Peru's Alianza Lima during the Copa Libertadores group A football match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 11, 2019. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Il Napoli dovrà programmare al meglio la prossima stagione, quantomeno per ritornare in Champions. Il settore più in difficoltà è quello della difesa e i partenopei starebbero pensando a Martinez Quarta,difensore centrale della Fiorentina, in scadenza. Secondo La Gazzetta dello Sport, la Fiorentina valuta il giocatore 10 milioni.

