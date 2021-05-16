LIVE – Zielinski raddoppia! Fiorentina – Napoli 0-2

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Piotr Zielinski raddoppia portando il Napoli sul due a zero contro la Fiorentina. Imbeccata di Osimhen che serve Insigne, mentre il polacco sfrutta una deviazione di Venuti per portare gli azzurri sul due a zero.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Insigne porta in vantaggio il Napoli !
Articolo successivoFinale – Il Napoli espugna il Franchi ! 2-0 alla Fiorentina

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE